© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Astounding Diary of Dr.John G. Lake
(Foreword)
1 Samuel 17:45 NLT
[45] David replied to the Philistine, “You come to me with sword, spear, and javelin, but I come to you in the name of the Lord of Heaven’s Armies—the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied.
#Missionary #SouthAfrica #JohnGLake #Elon #Trump