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Dott.ssa Silvana De Mari: "Epidemia finita, comincia il regime ed il rischio della sottrazione dei bambini"
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152 views • June 01, 2020
Silvana De Mari è laureata in medicina all'Università di Torino, si è specializzata in chirurgia generale ed endoscopia dell'apparato digerente e in psicologia cognitiva. Ha esercitato come chirurgo presso gli ospedali piemontesi San Luigi di Orbassano e Santa Croce di Moncalieri e in Etiopia all'ospedale di Bushulo. Intervento tratto dalla trasmissione Notizie Oggi Lineasera andato in onda venerdì 29 maggio 2020.
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