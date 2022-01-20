Daniel Andrews bluntly states that Jews are behind Australia's draconian "hate speech" laws.

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The real motive behind hate speech law (Jews suppressing political dissent) is made clear when you realize that if Andrews had said the same exact words but with the intent of criticizing the laws, he would've been led out of the room in handcuffs 😂
Source @eric striker via End illuminati