Putin Declares Martial Law In Ukraine. Seizes Houses and Property. East to West
Published a month ago

Putin's martial law orders signal changes to Russian life may only just be starting. As his campaign in Ukraine falters, the Russian leader is turning to more radical measures in a bid to stabilize and sustain it. 

LONDON — President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of martial law has left residents in occupied Ukrainian regions facing new restrictions and uncertainty. But the same is also true in Russia, where the decree tightened security and left open the possibility that broader, deeper changes could follow.


From the start of its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has gone to great lengths to paint it as less than a war, calling it a “special military operation” that did not require great sacrifice from most of the public.


Russia-Ukraine WarPutin Declares Martial Law in Annexed Ukraine as Evacuation of Civilians Starts


