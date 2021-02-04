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Experiencing NonDuality Via 5MeO-DMT
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28 views • February 04, 2021
In the world of psychedelics and sacred medicines, a relatively novel newcomer has been gaining popularity and usage - the molecule, 5 MeO-DMT or 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine.
Derived from the secretion of the Bufo Alvarius toad, from Yopo seeds (Anadenanthera peregrina), from certain types of grass or from synthesized lab-made sources, 5MeO-DMT has been described as the most powerful entheogen, intense, euphoric, ego-dissolving and life-changing.
Many experience a sense of having no identity, a sense of oneness with the universe or a sense of being outside of time and space or a sense of being enmeshed with all of Creation.
For many spiritual seekers, those experiences have been encountered after many years or decades of sadhana, spiritual practices such as meditation, chanting, pranayama and yoga asana.
Yet, on the other hand, in one inhale of the substance 5MeO-DMT, it can catapult one into the ineffable union with the All - how is this possible? Is it a valid nondual experience or a shortcut that shows a glimpse of what is?
Each meeting, we feature a guest speaker that is an expert in their field to share with us their wisdom as it relates to Nonduality or Body-Mind practices such as breathwork.
In this meeting, Martin W. Ball PhD, author of Entheogenic Liberation and professor of Religious Studies, will share his wisdom of the nondual state, from his many years of direct experience with 5MeO-DMT usage and facilitation.
GUEST SPEAKER BIO:
Martin W. Ball, Ph.D., is a pioneer in advocating a nondual approach and understanding of psychedelic and entheogenic experience. He is best known for his work with 5-MeO-DMT and is the author of numerous books on the subject. He has developed specific methodologies and techniques for working with entheogens in general and 5-MeO-DMT in particular, as elucidated in his 2017 book, Entheogenic Liberation: Unraveling the Enigma of Nonduality with 5-MeO-DMT Energetic Therapy. Because of the uniqueness of his approach, he is a popular interview subject where he shares his overarching vision of The Entheological Paradigm, which is a comprehensive view of the nature of the self, being, reality, and Universal Consciousness. In addition to being an author, Martin is also the host of the long-running Entheogenic Evolution podcast, was the organizer of the Exploring Psychedelics conference at Southern Oregon University, where he’s taught Religious Studies and Native American Studies, and is also a visionary artist and musician. While he formerly offered one-on-one sessions with clients with 5-MeO, he now works as a consultant and integration coach, offering individual sessions to help individuals understand and integrate their nondual and psychedelic experiences.
FACILITATOR BIO:
Leni S. Pratte is a Breath & Detox Coach, Ayurvedic Yoga Therapist, Holistic Wellness Practitioner and Nonduality Teacher.
Leni guides health-seekers to attain high-level wellness, balance, disease prevention/reversal and spiritual advancement through her customized Body-Mind Purification program, enabling you to thrive and optimize your mind-body complex.
In her healing journey, detoxification and purification of the body, mind and emotions were crucial in how she overcame cancer, autoimmune and chronic symptoms.
This became the basis for her Body-Mind Purification program, personalized for each client, preparing them to propel and catalyze their self-healing and transformation.
You will learn how to self-heal and transform using the 4 Pillars of the Body-Mind Purification program - Nutrition, Lifestyle/Detox, Breathwork, Nonduality/Yoga. As you cleanse and detoxify your body-mind temple, you also rejuvenate and restore bodily functions, reversing aging internally and externally.
Leni’s clients have not only experienced virus-proof immunity, energy and vitality but have also reversed symptoms, lost weight, dropped pharmaceutical drugs, released unwanted emotions/energies, enhanced their connection to Source.
When the body, mind and emotions are free from debris, we become pure, light and free, a clear vessel for Divine transmission.
After years of intense research, self-healing and yogic self-study, Leni has certified in Holistic Wellness Coaching, SOMA Breath, Ayurvedic Yoga Therapy, Aromatherapy, The Hormone Cure and Psychology of Consciousness on Nondual Philosophy.
Leni is dedicated to helping others attain optimal wellness, emotional balance and disease prevention through nontoxic, holistic modalities. She offers one/three/six month transformational programs one-on-one and in small groups.
You can reach Leni at [email protected], and you can follow her at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/leni-pratte-awakenedselfhealingcom-31443604203
https://www.facebook.com/awakenedselfhealing
https://www.instagram.com/awakenedselfhealing/
Derived from the secretion of the Bufo Alvarius toad, from Yopo seeds (Anadenanthera peregrina), from certain types of grass or from synthesized lab-made sources, 5MeO-DMT has been described as the most powerful entheogen, intense, euphoric, ego-dissolving and life-changing.
Many experience a sense of having no identity, a sense of oneness with the universe or a sense of being outside of time and space or a sense of being enmeshed with all of Creation.
For many spiritual seekers, those experiences have been encountered after many years or decades of sadhana, spiritual practices such as meditation, chanting, pranayama and yoga asana.
Yet, on the other hand, in one inhale of the substance 5MeO-DMT, it can catapult one into the ineffable union with the All - how is this possible? Is it a valid nondual experience or a shortcut that shows a glimpse of what is?
Each meeting, we feature a guest speaker that is an expert in their field to share with us their wisdom as it relates to Nonduality or Body-Mind practices such as breathwork.
In this meeting, Martin W. Ball PhD, author of Entheogenic Liberation and professor of Religious Studies, will share his wisdom of the nondual state, from his many years of direct experience with 5MeO-DMT usage and facilitation.
GUEST SPEAKER BIO:
Martin W. Ball, Ph.D., is a pioneer in advocating a nondual approach and understanding of psychedelic and entheogenic experience. He is best known for his work with 5-MeO-DMT and is the author of numerous books on the subject. He has developed specific methodologies and techniques for working with entheogens in general and 5-MeO-DMT in particular, as elucidated in his 2017 book, Entheogenic Liberation: Unraveling the Enigma of Nonduality with 5-MeO-DMT Energetic Therapy. Because of the uniqueness of his approach, he is a popular interview subject where he shares his overarching vision of The Entheological Paradigm, which is a comprehensive view of the nature of the self, being, reality, and Universal Consciousness. In addition to being an author, Martin is also the host of the long-running Entheogenic Evolution podcast, was the organizer of the Exploring Psychedelics conference at Southern Oregon University, where he’s taught Religious Studies and Native American Studies, and is also a visionary artist and musician. While he formerly offered one-on-one sessions with clients with 5-MeO, he now works as a consultant and integration coach, offering individual sessions to help individuals understand and integrate their nondual and psychedelic experiences.
FACILITATOR BIO:
Leni S. Pratte is a Breath & Detox Coach, Ayurvedic Yoga Therapist, Holistic Wellness Practitioner and Nonduality Teacher.
Leni guides health-seekers to attain high-level wellness, balance, disease prevention/reversal and spiritual advancement through her customized Body-Mind Purification program, enabling you to thrive and optimize your mind-body complex.
In her healing journey, detoxification and purification of the body, mind and emotions were crucial in how she overcame cancer, autoimmune and chronic symptoms.
This became the basis for her Body-Mind Purification program, personalized for each client, preparing them to propel and catalyze their self-healing and transformation.
You will learn how to self-heal and transform using the 4 Pillars of the Body-Mind Purification program - Nutrition, Lifestyle/Detox, Breathwork, Nonduality/Yoga. As you cleanse and detoxify your body-mind temple, you also rejuvenate and restore bodily functions, reversing aging internally and externally.
Leni’s clients have not only experienced virus-proof immunity, energy and vitality but have also reversed symptoms, lost weight, dropped pharmaceutical drugs, released unwanted emotions/energies, enhanced their connection to Source.
When the body, mind and emotions are free from debris, we become pure, light and free, a clear vessel for Divine transmission.
After years of intense research, self-healing and yogic self-study, Leni has certified in Holistic Wellness Coaching, SOMA Breath, Ayurvedic Yoga Therapy, Aromatherapy, The Hormone Cure and Psychology of Consciousness on Nondual Philosophy.
Leni is dedicated to helping others attain optimal wellness, emotional balance and disease prevention through nontoxic, holistic modalities. She offers one/three/six month transformational programs one-on-one and in small groups.
You can reach Leni at [email protected], and you can follow her at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/leni-pratte-awakenedselfhealingcom-31443604203
https://www.facebook.com/awakenedselfhealing
https://www.instagram.com/awakenedselfhealing/
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