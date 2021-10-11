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TV Star severely injured and permanently disabled by PFIZER POISON
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492 views • October 11, 2021
29 year old TV star Monique Morley has been severely injured by the Pfizer poison. She was healthy, fit and active. Pfizer's "miracle jab" put her in the hospital with a permanent, life threatening injury.
Mirrored - Boot Camp
Mirrored - Boot Camp
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