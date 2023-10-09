The Truth about Israel and the Babylonian Cartel - NOW and THEN

To read Douglas' report on Armageddon: https://aim4truth.org/2017/02/18/all-roads-lead-to-armageddon/
To read AFI's research on Laphonza Butler: https://americans4innovation.com/2023-10-04-Laphonza-Butler-AFI.html
To download TRUTH HISTORY book: https://aim4truth.org/truth-history-of-the-modern-world/ Make sure to save copies for next generation of family so that the TRUTH is not hidden from us in the future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.