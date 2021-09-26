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⁣Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
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Anti-Disinformation
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360 views • September 26, 2021
⁣Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0


⁣ AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0

AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]
Dig my best to cut out the fluff and trim the 3 hour EPIC into a more manageable 60 min summary of what was shown today.
https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU

Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0

Full Audit Report Released 9/24/21
- https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
- https://www.roxytube.com/v/bTsSh7

AZ Forensic Audit Report EchoMail Report - [Dr Shiva Signature Analysis only]
- https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
- https://www.roxytube.com/v/nwxByE
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPv8tl8iqF3U/

AZ Forensic Audit Report - [CyFir Digital Security Report Only] - Cyber Ninjas Presentation
- https://youtu.be/ZnPE9m-huns
- https://www.roxytube.com/v/O7EMYt
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/nZ2BruiAsflq/

AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Randy Pullen and Ken Bennett Closing Summary Only]
- https://youtu.be/5WeqCfyr-oU
- https://www.roxytube.com/v/aSrLAS
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nno6vORYgxIt/

ELECTION AUDIT DOCUMENTS [Official]
_____________________________________
President Fann's Letter to Attorney General Brnovich
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/letter-to-the-ag
EchoMail Report [Dr. Shiva] - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/echomail-report
[PDF] EchoMail Report by Dr. Shiva Ayyudurai
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1- 8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_05deb65815ab4d4b83938d71bc53459b.pdf SOURCE: https://youtu.be/sAAu6O33rNE

ELECTION AUDIT DOCUMENTS [Official]
_____________________________________
President Fann's Letter to Attorney General Brnovich
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/letter-to-the-ag
EchoMail Report [Dr. Shiva] - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/echomail-report
[PDF] EchoMail Report by Dr. Shiva Ayyudurai
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_05deb65815ab4d4b83938d71bc53459b.pdf

CyFIR Report - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/cyfir-report
Presentation from Ben Cotton, CyFIR Founder - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_2a043c72ca3e4823bdb76aaa944728d1.pptx?dn=CottonPresentation.pptx

Randy Pullen - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/pullen-report
Presentation from Randy Pullen - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_da0ff269385247e4a2a609e810615347.pptx?dn=PullenPresentation.pptx

Report from Randy Pullen - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_763c992801e445bdae02f07f2c9c1876.pdf

Ken Bennett - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/bennett-report
Presentation from Ken Bennett - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_32f578c8a8494eeb8b5e56fd75300b68.pptx?dn=BennettPresentation.pptx

Report from Ken Bennet - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_7fd579d4a05149cfae79f0c3e3209abb.pdf
Cyber Ninjas Report
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/cyber-ninjas-report

Cyber Ninjas Presentation 1
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_f878dbf2bfa24d1e90f54618df2b80c5.pptx?dn=CyberNinjasPresentation1.pptx

Cyber Ninjas Presentation 2
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_1d9d46ba558e4edd8107297bd20908a4.pptx?dn=Cyber Ninjas Presentation 2.pptx

Cyber Ninjas Report, Vol. I
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_a91b5cd3655445b498f9acc63db35afd.pdf

Cyber Ninjas Report, Vol. II
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_1ec91dd80a024d5d8612c5490de1c460.pdf
___________________________________
- The Cyber Ninjas' findings, including presentations by CEO Doug Logan and Ben Cotton, founder of CyFIR, a digital security firm and an audit subcontractor.
- The results of a machine count, done on high-speed counting machines the Senate purchased. Randy Pullen, the Senate audit's spokesperson and a former state GOP chairman, is scheduled to present that report.
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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