CHP Talks: Ron Gray—A Look Back Over the Past Year and a Glance Ahead

January 1, 2026: My guest this week is Mr. Ron Gray, former Leader of the Christian Heritage Party from 1995 until 2008. We chat about Justin Trudeau’s painful departure after 10 years of disastrous rule and the sudden appointment of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

We touch on the CFIA slaughter of more than 300 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, BC and the punishment by trial of freedom fighters Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. We talk about Midnight Hammer, the US / Israel military destruction of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. We mention the arrest and re-arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer in Calgary for protecting children from Drag Queens. We talk about BC’s collapse under the weight of UNDRIP and the implications of the Cowichan decision in Richmond.

We talk about the unlikely and precarious partnership between Premier Danielle Smith and PM Mark Carney in an effort to finally get a pipeline built to BC’s North Coast. Finally, we focus on three censorious ad dictatorial bills currently being debated in the House of Commons: C-2, C-8 and C-9. These bills will probably drag on into the New Year; if passed they will destroy freedom, justice and democracy as we know them. Every effort must be made to block them.

Welcome to 2026! May it be a year of revival in Canada!





