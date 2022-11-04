🏀 NBA Star Kyrie Irving Again Refuses To Apologize: "I Cannot Be Anti-Semitic If I Know Where I Come From"
Reporter: "Do you have any anti-Semitic beliefs?"
Kyrie Irving: "I told you guys how I felt. I respect and embrace all walks of life."
Reporter: "I think what people want to hear is a yes or no."
Kyrie: "I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from."
