🏀 NBA Star Kyrie Irving Again Refuses To Apologize: "I Cannot Be Anti-Semitic If I Know Where I Come From"



Reporter: "Do you have any anti-Semitic beliefs?"



Kyrie Irving: "I told you guys how I felt. I respect and embrace all walks of life."



Reporter: "I think what people want to hear is a yes or no."



Kyrie: "I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from."

