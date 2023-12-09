US Sports Hockey Featuring: Blues @ Blue Jackets 12/8 | NHL Highlights 2023

Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube!
Winning Hockey Dynamic Skating featuring Coach Steve Cady and Matt Cady
https://tinyurl.com/WinningHockey
To be successful in modern hockey, it is essential to master the components of explosive skating. In this comprehensive program, coaches Steve Cady and Matt Cady present numerous skating skills and drills designed to help hockey players at all levels of the game to become great skaters. Among the topic covered are: drills that focus on balance and agility, forward and backward skating, starts, stops, turns, pivots and much more. This video is a great resource for coaches and players who want to dramatically improve their skating skills and gain a winning edge on the competition. Learn more and book this course @ https://tinyurl.com/WinningHockey
Extended highlights of the St. Louis Blues at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
