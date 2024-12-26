The Alleys of the Camp A Voice Through Art

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The art exhibition at Al-Arroub University, by artist Mohammed Al-Badawi from Al-Arroub camp, tells the story of the genocide in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Interview: Mohammed Al-Badawi, Visual Artist.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 23/12/2024
