https://gettr.com/post/p2566a1371f

01/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. The live host Wen Zhi talked about the pandemic in mainland China and Oshin's fainting incident. Oshin shared thoughts of fellow fighter Five Golden followers who is looking forward coming to protest every day, because she feels that the CCP will soon perish, we must cherish the time of protesting with our fellow fighters.

#pualhastings #colludingwithccp #ccpviruspandemic

01/13/2023对邪恶说不，日本的战友们继续在东京六本木普衡办公楼前抗议。直播主持人文智谈到了国内的疫情，以及阿信的晕倒的事情。阿信分享了五朵金花战友的想法，她每天都在期待来抗议，因为她觉得中共很快就会灭亡，我们一定要珍惜和战友们一起抗议的时光。

#普衡 #勾结中共 #中共病毒大流行