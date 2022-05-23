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Sleepy Joe's Photo Finally On The Presidents Wall
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12 views • May 23, 2022
At Last! Sleepy Joe has his photo appear on the wall of Presidents at the White House Visitor Center, thanks to a cheeky little lady who has a wicked sense of humor.
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Video Source:
Nancy Drew in DC (Truth & Freedom Videos)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-K212cFLt_QuIXxjG1xC9A
Background Music:
'Sneaky Action' - by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Note: There is no connection between Nancy Drew in DC or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Nancy Drew in DC (Truth & Freedom Videos)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-K212cFLt_QuIXxjG1xC9A
Background Music:
'Sneaky Action' - by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Note: There is no connection between Nancy Drew in DC or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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