BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Most Ridiculous Fake Moon Landing Theory Yet!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
461 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
73 views • March 18, 2020
Originally Premiered on YouTube on Jan 25, 2019 with 8.5K views.
NASA’s Apollo 11 mission landed astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon in July of 1969, but that’s not what some would have you believe.

Conspiracy theories about NASA having allegedly faked the Moon landings are not new. They all focus on the idea that NASA shot footage of supposed lunar excursions in a movie studio right here on Earth, but a new theory by a seasoned conspiracy pusher really takes the cake in terms of utter absurdity.

As Express reports, Weidner made some bold claims on a recent radio show that included NASA faking video footage of the Moon landings to fool the Russians, but then actually landing on the Moon at the same time anyway. Wait… what?
https://bgr.com/2019/01/23/moon-landing-conspiracy-new-theory/

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪  Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth

SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
sciencebiblenasaflat earthmoon landingcosmologyscientism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Douglas Harrington
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy