Watch: Israeli Tanks Battle Their Way Into Khan Younis, Gaza's Main City





Thick smoke covered Khan Younis' sky in Gaza as Israeli tanks battled their way to the centre of the city on Sunday.





The southern Gazan city, sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians who fled other parts of the enclave, witnessed intense battle between Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces.

