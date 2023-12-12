Firstpost
Dec 11, 2023
Watch: Israeli Tanks Battle Their Way Into Khan Younis, Gaza's Main City
Thick smoke covered Khan Younis' sky in Gaza as Israeli tanks battled their way to the centre of the city on Sunday.
The southern Gazan city, sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians who fled other parts of the enclave, witnessed intense battle between Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces.
---
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc5aPuKg5Tc
