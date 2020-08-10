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FAUCI’S NEW COVID-19 ACCESSORY PROVES MASKS DON’T WORK
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277 views • August 10, 2020
FAUCI’S NEW COVID-19 ACCESSORY PROVES MASKS DON’T WORK
As Sweden’s “second wave” is non-existent and the countries deaths rates hover near zero, many other countries, including America are seeing an uptick in #Covid19 cases, even with strict mask mandates. NIH’s Tony Fauci has a new accessory he is recommending to slow the spread, but Del has an even better idea.
As Sweden’s “second wave” is non-existent and the countries deaths rates hover near zero, many other countries, including America are seeing an uptick in #Covid19 cases, even with strict mask mandates. NIH’s Tony Fauci has a new accessory he is recommending to slow the spread, but Del has an even better idea.
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