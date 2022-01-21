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States Have Power to Crush CCP: Communist Takeover Can Be Stopped By State Executives
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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The Biden Administration is falling apart. Republicans can make big gains. The Party is improving. But a lot of the candidates still don’t understand exactly what they need to do, or they’re too frightened to really do it, or they’re still surrounded by clueless advisors and comms specialists and grifters who push them in the wrong direction. Speaking of grifters, listeners to this program know that Vernon Jones is one. But there are alternatives. One of those alternatives is Kandiss Taylor. What’s her plan to make Georgia a better state and keep it from going the way of Virginia? She joins us to discuss.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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