Stew Peters Interviews Mary Phagan Kean about the Leo Frank Case and Murder of Little Mary Phagan

On March 11, 2025, the anniversary of Leo Frank's posthumous pardon. Stew Peters Interviews Mary Phagan Kean the great niece of Little Mary Phagan (1899 - 1913). The child was raped and strangled by Bnai Brith Jewish sex Killer Leo Frank on April 26, 1913. Leo Frank was lynched on August 17, 1915, for the crime. The 1913 sexual assault and murder occurred in Atlanta, Georgia.