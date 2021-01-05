JASON NOTA FLYS INTO A RAGE OVER MANDATORY VACCINATION LAW BEING SIGNED IN THE UK 6TH JAN- EPIC RANT

CRITICAL INFORMATION: SHARE AND RE-UPLOAD THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE ---- Jason Nota Is Back and Goes Into Raging Beast Mode Over a Mandatory Vaccination Law That Is Being Signed Off in Parliament on the 6th of Jan and Urges Everyone in the Uk to Get Down There Tomorrow and Fight These Disgusting Tyrannical Scum That Are Destroying the Uk. This Is a Pivotal Point and Its Time to Do Whats Necessary.

Jason Nota: "Listen up this is probably the most important video I've done to-date on all this bollocks....What's important about the 6th of January 2021? Why is it one of the most important days in the history of this country .... ? As many people as possible need to get to London, Parliament square as they are going to pass into legislation that you are under strict lockdowns until you have had the vaccine ... This is in direct violation of NUREMBERG LAW..... Look up the Nuremberg codes and see that this is medical tyranny in its finest hour...."