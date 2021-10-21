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SERIOUS ANTIBODY DROP AFTER VACCINE from theHIghwire.com
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245 views • October 21, 2021
SERIOUS ANTIBODY DROP AFTER VACCINE
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/serious-antibody-drop-after-vaccine/
Multiple data points and science from numerous countries have exposed the Covid shot’s massive failure to stop infection.
POSTED: October 19, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/serious-antibody-drop-after-vaccine/
Multiple data points and science from numerous countries have exposed the Covid shot’s massive failure to stop infection.
POSTED: October 19, 2021
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