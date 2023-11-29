Attempted MURDERERS among Palestinians RELEASED in hostage deal

Glenn Beck





Nov 28, 2023





The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas required Israel to release THREE Palestinian prisoners for every hostage Hamas releases (so much for fair deals). But who are these prisoners and why were they arrested? The media describes them as "mostly women and children." But Glenn did some digging and found out the truth. What the media should report is that the vast majority of these released prisoners are teenage boys, including some who opened fire on Jews, threw rocks at Jews, stabbed policemen, committed arson, and attempted to murder Israelis. So, will the media report on this? Or will they continue their history of praising "mostly peaceful" riots ...





