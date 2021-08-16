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As NYC Devolves Into Sodom And Gomorrah, A Woman Twerks And Grinds On A Goose!!
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511 views • August 16, 2021
This just shows how sick this world has become . . . this lady is belittling her self in front of many people . . . the sad thing is she doesn't seem to know, realize or perhaps care! And to make things worse there was at least one child with a front row seat no one removed her so she could not be influenced by this disgusting act . . . this is considered normal day in NYC by the looks of it . . .
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