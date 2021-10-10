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Facebook’s Fake Whistle-blower And How To Spot A Real One
SHE IS NOTHING BUT A CRISIS ACTOR
More media lies to strip away the voice of the people
The democrats are too excited about this and they are all given money from facebook. QUESTION EVERYTHING