Where you Born in 1966?

Lunar astrology has been practiced for almost 4000 years in China and bordering countries, and it is not just entertainment to untold billions of people in eastern cultures. Here I explain how one such configuration is likely considered the most unlucky of the Animal/Element combinations, and one that has taken me over 50 years to understand as my own.
If you were born in 1966 (or early 1967) you need to watch this video!
