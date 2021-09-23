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What is SYNCHRONICITY? Angel Language, Buddhism 101
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32 views • September 23, 2021
Still confused about what SYNCHRONICITY is? Enjoy this snippet from the Work to Invest interview Jason Ballay does with Buddhist author and hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt. In this segment, she explains what the Buddhist definition of synchronicity is your soul groups working together to make connections for you. However, it’s up to you to discern if you want that sign or not.
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