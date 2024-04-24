WHORES FOR WARS -- TODD CALLENDER & DR. LEE VLIET

SGT Report

Dr. Gundry has THE KEY to losing weight & keeping it OFF!!

--> http://thehealthyfat.com/SGT

--------------

Nature’s Morphine? Medical scientist Clint Winters discusses the incredible pain relief effects of 100% Drug Free Conolidine. This changes pain relief FOREVER: https://trycono.com/SGT

Ok, so ya'll know what's up at this point. The criminals in the US Federal government and our BRIBED "representatives" have sold out the American people at every turn and in every possible way. And now people are starting to see demons around the world. You can expect things to get even creepier as the lost among us move further away from God and Christian values. Attorney Todd Callender and Dr. Lee Vliet join me to discuss.