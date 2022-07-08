Ten Most Dangerous Words Spoken by Some Patriots Today: "That Could Never Happen in the United States of America"

As many know, I read all emails that don't get hit by the spam filter whenever people correspond at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com, as well as my open Twitter DMs on Twitter @jdrucker. The most prevalent comments I received about the notion that the powers-that-be will be trying to force us into dependency were the ten most dangerous words patriots could ever speak: "That could never happen in the United States of America."

It can, and it likely will if we don't act now to stop it.