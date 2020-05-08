We Can Stop What's Coming Before It's Too Late from David Icke's Banned Interview

Mirrored from:David GAs you may know, following what's going on right now, while people are sitting in their homes, the next generation (For the sake of censorship) infrastructure is still being built and planted across the globe.It doesn't take much to understand that extremely high frequency transmitting technology such as this new technology, has a serious consequences on human health.Not one independant research was made regarding that issue, and yet, the new technology project is kept undisturbed.Following the banning of David Icke's interview on London Real, I couldn't sit aside in silence.The banning of this interview was the trigger for me to act if you will.As a response, I've decided to create a video that summarizes the 2.5 hour long interview.Of course, I'm aware to the fact that there are more subjects in Icke's interview that weren't mentioned in my video, such as A.I. and vaccines, but it was more important for me to focus on the following topic and its implications on our health more than any other subject right now.I did the best of my ability in order to deliver the following information in the most concise and visually engaging way possible.I don't ask for likes or subscribers. It's totally up to you.All I'm asking for, is for you to watch and share this video as much as you can to spread the message out there.Thank you for contributing to my mission.Slowly, as people starting to wake up, one by one, to the manipulative plan that is going on under their noses, our chances to put an end to this are getting stronger and stronger.I strongly believe that we, the collective consciousness , together here on earth, will win back its freedom, and will re-educate itself to co-exist with planet earth.