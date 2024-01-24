2024-1-24 more understanding about team lucifer - but focusing on what is important for us



There is a website called deep state mapping, and they produce a map called the cult of baal. There is a lot of info there, and it creates a resource to investigate a lot of other aspects of team lucifer. But, in the end, who cares? Does knowing all that really help you?

What is important in the end? spending all this time exposing them? We can't prevent what God says will happen. God gives us a command, and we must be about it, thats what matters. Come out. Observe. Be ye un-leavened. And now, with the oil of ME, and the salt of MY covenant, may you become a new loaf! leavened unto ME! Observe, and do not partake. Overcome in all things. The eye of your prize is a crown of life. You cannot say that you love ME, if you do not keep MY covenant/MY law! so, be about it then. Come and enter into sabbath with ME, make a vow and give ME your life. Seek ye first MY kingdom, and be willing to leave off the earthly pursuit, and the you that you could be. Deny it, deny yourself, because you believe. Believe that I am the I AM, and that I will reward you if you take hold. I know no one else will come with you. It is a test. There is no way I will know if you love ME, without that test. So, abraham, grab your son, your promise, and come to the mount, and draw the knife............and when you do, then I will know, and I will make a way for you. All things must be, don't worry about that, just do what I command you, and it will be well for you. Though in all the earth, they will do as they do............but there will be noah, job, and daniel, each passing their faith test to ME, and I will bring them, they will enter in. Come, come out of babylon! and enter into Tzion! There is a path there, do you see it? The head of the way is MY son Yahusha, your door, the offering of MY grace and forgiveness, where I will meet with you, and give you of MY Spirit to make the journey. Walk through the door, come out in the wilderness there and offer to ME offerings! be about ME! and not you! and I will give you something better than you! you will see! if you are wiling, if you are faithful! Not one of you enters by merit, but without faith, you cannot come. The choice. Multitudes! multitudes! in the valley of decision!!! I lay before you life and death! choose life! I will write MY covenant into your heart! I will bring you into the marriage of Spirit. I have prepared all things, the wedding feast is before you! Do not worship the image of that beast, yourself as a god and goddess! Deny! deny! come away! Nothing that team satan offers you is what he makes it out to be, there is no happiness, contentment, fulfillment, or peace. All is a lie, and he is the father of lies. All that he places before you is to entertain you, to keep you a clown in his circus. What will you do? Come out of the world? hate your own life? or keep it? and lose it? Will you sell your birthright esau? for the things of the this world? Don't you know I AM, and I have already laid the judgments to bare, so that you will all know, that you will be condemned if you choose to worship yourselves. I have made it known to you, and if you choose the lie, then you are worthy of the judgment. But if you have faith, if you believe in MY son, and if you will come out, and if you will overcome in all things; then I will give you a new name, and I bring you to MY holy mountain. Can you not hear ME? do these words burn in your heart?! you know they are true! So fear, and come out, and receive your reward. You will have tribulation, but your faith test is more precious than gold! There is a reward, a crown, and peace as a river. What will you choose? I lay heaven and earth before you as a witness. Choose ME! choose life! seek the kingdom of God above all things! I will be with you in the journey! Come out from all else! come to ME! Praise God!





