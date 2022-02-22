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How the Canadian Truckers’ Frozen Bank Accounts Affect YOU
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40 views • February 22, 2022
The Canadian government is going to new lengths to squash the truckers’ Freedom Convoy. Now, some cryptocurrency wallets of those involved in the protest have been frozen and those even just associated with the movement could be next.
This is the Great Reset in action, only Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing it under the guise of emergency powers. So, pay attention to what’s happening in the north. Because it may be happening here, next.
This is the Great Reset in action, only Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing it under the guise of emergency powers. So, pay attention to what’s happening in the north. Because it may be happening here, next.
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