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TESTIMONY : CAN YOU RECOGNIZE THE VOICE OF SATAN?
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222 views • June 06, 2022
Brief testimony of how God sensitized my ears/ heart/ spirit over the years to learn that the devil has a voice and how to recognize it. Do we know Satan has a voice? Are we expecting a loud, scary voice that's obvious and easy to spot? How many know that SATAN IS A TONE, A METHOD, A MINDSET THAT IS SO FINELY INTEGRATED INTO DAILY LIFE that the majority of people listen to that voice 24 hrs a day without knowing it (or resisting it)? There is a demonic voice teaching humanity; it thrives on staying hidden and depends on the TOTAL LACK OF DISCERNMENT in most people which leaves them wide open to Satan's piercing arrows of deception. WAKE UP AND SHUT THAT SOUND OUT OF YOUR LIFE, IT WILL LEAD TO DESTRUCTION IF YOU DO NOT LEARN HOW TO SPOT IT AND SAY NO.
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FULL VIDEO AVAILABLE IN LESS THAN AN HOUR: Brief testimony of how God sensitized my ears/ heart/ spirit over the years to learn that the devil has a voice and how to recognize it. Do we know Satan has a voice? Are we expecting a loud, scary voice that's obvious and easy to spot? How many know that SATAN IS A TONE, A METHOD, A MINDSET THAT IS SO FINELY INTEGRATED INTO DAILY LIFE that the majority of people listen to that voice 24 hrs a day without knowing it (or resisting it)? There is a demonic voice teaching humanity; it thrives on staying hidden and depends on the TOTAL LACK OF DISCERNMENT in most people which leaves them wide open to Satan's piercing arrows of deception. WAKE UP AND SHUT THAT SOUND OUT OF YOUR LIFE, IT WILL LEAD TO DESTRUCTION IF YOU DO NOT LEARN HOW TO SPOT IT AND SAY NO. SHUT OUT SATAN'S VOICE TODAY.
PROPHECY ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/
I do not give my hard-earned money to this nonsense anymore. The avengers, x-men and the rest of them can get rich on other people's money but not mine. We need to grow out of needing to see everything, watch everything and investigate every pit and pothole "just to learn the truth and investigate." There's stuff some of you will watch and not be able to un-see, which is why I am content to hear God, investigate very lightly, and believe Him. 👍🏽
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FULL VIDEO AVAILABLE IN LESS THAN AN HOUR: Brief testimony of how God sensitized my ears/ heart/ spirit over the years to learn that the devil has a voice and how to recognize it. Do we know Satan has a voice? Are we expecting a loud, scary voice that's obvious and easy to spot? How many know that SATAN IS A TONE, A METHOD, A MINDSET THAT IS SO FINELY INTEGRATED INTO DAILY LIFE that the majority of people listen to that voice 24 hrs a day without knowing it (or resisting it)? There is a demonic voice teaching humanity; it thrives on staying hidden and depends on the TOTAL LACK OF DISCERNMENT in most people which leaves them wide open to Satan's piercing arrows of deception. WAKE UP AND SHUT THAT SOUND OUT OF YOUR LIFE, IT WILL LEAD TO DESTRUCTION IF YOU DO NOT LEARN HOW TO SPOT IT AND SAY NO. SHUT OUT SATAN'S VOICE TODAY.
PROPHECY ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/
I do not give my hard-earned money to this nonsense anymore. The avengers, x-men and the rest of them can get rich on other people's money but not mine. We need to grow out of needing to see everything, watch everything and investigate every pit and pothole "just to learn the truth and investigate." There's stuff some of you will watch and not be able to un-see, which is why I am content to hear God, investigate very lightly, and believe Him. 👍🏽
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