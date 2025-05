[Apr 26, 2021] Craig Locicero and Flat Earth Dave - The Jasta Show #588 [The Jasta Show]

Welcome to the conspiritainment episode! Craig Locicero Guitarist & Riff Wrangler for Dress the Dead, formerly of Forbidden and Flat Earth Dave debate the merits of Flat Earth vs Round Earth! This one is wild, Check it out!#DressTheDread #Flat Earth Dave #CraigLociceroSupport Our SponsorsMad Russian Apothecary Links Below https://www.etsy.com/shop/MadRussianApothecary use promo code JASTA 21for 20% off https://www.indiemerchstore.com/use promo code JASTA10 at check out https://martyrstore.net use code JJ15 https://www.theimmortalcoffee.com use code JASTA21 https://rebel8.com use promo code JJ20 at checkoutSubscribe On GaS DigitalUSE PROMO Code JASTA for a 2 week free trial.Follow Jamey On PatreonFollow The Show On Social MediaMusician, former television host, and podcaster Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, Kingdom of Sorrow, Jasta and the former host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball) interviews your heroes every Monday and Thursday. The newest 15 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, watch live, chat live, access to the forums, and get the show a week before it comes out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at gasdigitalnetwork.com and use the code JASTAThe FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education