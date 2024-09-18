Episode 4 The Callisto Protocol | Intense Survival Horror Experience FULL HD 60FPS | 1080p

Episode 4

In this Video we will cover how jacob again meet the girl in the prison, and she locked in the cell she thought that he would kill him like all but that doing.

jacob doing goodd for survive.





*how to collect callisto tokes in the game to buy gun

* how to print the gun un ugc machine





*CAST*





Dani Nakamura – Karen Fukuhara

Jacob Lee – Josh Duhamel

Ellas Porter – Zeke Alton

Warden Duncan Cole – James C. Mathis III

Captain Leon Ferris – Sam Witwer

Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Louise Barnes

Max Barrow – Jeff Schine





