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Unlocking the Doors to Natural Healing with Guest Dr. Jeremy Ayres
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176 views • July 30, 2019
(Originally aired April 11th, 2019)
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Dr Jeremy Ayres on the underlying causes of dis-ease in our modern world and how many people suffering are not sick, but are actually tox-sick. Dr Jeremy explains how purely mechanistic approaches to dis-ease are fundamentally flawed in many ways, and provides precious insight into the natural, intuitive methods of healing and detoxification intelligently employed by the body.
Dr Jeremy Ayres is a Doctor of Osteopathy, Naturopractic Consultant, and Senior Practitioner of Physical Medicine. He believes in the Noun definition of Doctor which means Teacher & Educator. For more than 29 years Dr Jeremy has helped many 1000's around the world, often from so called in-cure-able dis-ease to become vibrantly well and pain free. His own wife before he met her was diagnosed terminally ill and 6 years on (and now husband & wife) is vibrantly well and cancer free. His regular broadcasts, lectures and blog are widely acclaimed and he is a sought-after guest on numerous Internet, TV & radio shows.
Dr Jeremy's vision has been to bring the truth to the people concerning all aspects of what dis-ease is and what it most certainly is not, as well as the powerful and simple protocols that can bring people back to vibrant health and help them evolve into better, healthier human beings. His upcoming book "YOU'RE NOT SICK, YOU'RE TOX-SICK" fully explains all the major causes and solutions to mans dis-ease.
Here’s where you can find Dr. Jeremy:
His website: https://www.naturallybettershop.com/
Blog: https://www.naturallybettershop.com/blog
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturallybettershop/?fref=ts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/drjeremyayres
And be sure to check out testimonials from those who have benefitted from his approach:
https://www.naturallybettershop.com/testimonials.html
Time stamps:
2:12 What initially drew you to your profession and what caused you to step outside of it?
13:01 There’s a witch hunt going on at the moment, have you noticed any problems from ‘up top’?
14:25 Modern medicine is a business model
22:25 Methods of diagnosis for dis-ease
25:27 What do you mean by ‘upside down’ with regards to health? What have you found that works really well to heal people but is considered ‘wacky’?
32:30 Have you found this is the game-changer in your experience?
36:48 Let’s say someone’s skin is raging, and it’s the body trying to communicate something is not right. What do you think happens on an informational level?
39:35 Hering's Law of Cure (https://complementaryhealthconcepts.com/hering%E2%80%99s-law-of-cure)
45:25 What kind of factors do you deal with on the practical front?
51:20 Being too regimented is stressful and can cause more harm
59:15 You’ve got something planned for the future. Could you tell us about it?
1:05:22 Where can we find out more?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
On the go and don’t want to use up precious cellphone data? Download the audio here!
https://www.sott.net/article/411044-Objective-Health-10-Unlocking-the-Doors-to-Natural-Healing-with-Guest-Dr-Jeremy-Ayres
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Dr Jeremy Ayres on the underlying causes of dis-ease in our modern world and how many people suffering are not sick, but are actually tox-sick. Dr Jeremy explains how purely mechanistic approaches to dis-ease are fundamentally flawed in many ways, and provides precious insight into the natural, intuitive methods of healing and detoxification intelligently employed by the body.
Dr Jeremy Ayres is a Doctor of Osteopathy, Naturopractic Consultant, and Senior Practitioner of Physical Medicine. He believes in the Noun definition of Doctor which means Teacher & Educator. For more than 29 years Dr Jeremy has helped many 1000's around the world, often from so called in-cure-able dis-ease to become vibrantly well and pain free. His own wife before he met her was diagnosed terminally ill and 6 years on (and now husband & wife) is vibrantly well and cancer free. His regular broadcasts, lectures and blog are widely acclaimed and he is a sought-after guest on numerous Internet, TV & radio shows.
Dr Jeremy's vision has been to bring the truth to the people concerning all aspects of what dis-ease is and what it most certainly is not, as well as the powerful and simple protocols that can bring people back to vibrant health and help them evolve into better, healthier human beings. His upcoming book "YOU'RE NOT SICK, YOU'RE TOX-SICK" fully explains all the major causes and solutions to mans dis-ease.
Here’s where you can find Dr. Jeremy:
His website: https://www.naturallybettershop.com/
Blog: https://www.naturallybettershop.com/blog
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturallybettershop/?fref=ts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/drjeremyayres
And be sure to check out testimonials from those who have benefitted from his approach:
https://www.naturallybettershop.com/testimonials.html
Time stamps:
2:12 What initially drew you to your profession and what caused you to step outside of it?
13:01 There’s a witch hunt going on at the moment, have you noticed any problems from ‘up top’?
14:25 Modern medicine is a business model
22:25 Methods of diagnosis for dis-ease
25:27 What do you mean by ‘upside down’ with regards to health? What have you found that works really well to heal people but is considered ‘wacky’?
32:30 Have you found this is the game-changer in your experience?
36:48 Let’s say someone’s skin is raging, and it’s the body trying to communicate something is not right. What do you think happens on an informational level?
39:35 Hering's Law of Cure (https://complementaryhealthconcepts.com/hering%E2%80%99s-law-of-cure)
45:25 What kind of factors do you deal with on the practical front?
51:20 Being too regimented is stressful and can cause more harm
59:15 You’ve got something planned for the future. Could you tell us about it?
1:05:22 Where can we find out more?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
On the go and don’t want to use up precious cellphone data? Download the audio here!
https://www.sott.net/article/411044-Objective-Health-10-Unlocking-the-Doors-to-Natural-Healing-with-Guest-Dr-Jeremy-Ayres
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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