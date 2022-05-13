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Baby Formula Sent To Border?
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105 views • May 13, 2022
Why Are They Doing This?
* New moms have been struggling to feed their children since there’s a baby formula shortage.
* At the same time, Team [Bidan] apparently has been buying baby formula for illegal aliens coming into America.
* The illegals aren’t coming from contiguous nations like Mexico; they’re coming from far-away places.
* Once they get here, they’re being given food supplies that you can’t buy.
* How much more of this are people going to take?
* It’s too humiliating.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 May 2022
* New moms have been struggling to feed their children since there’s a baby formula shortage.
* At the same time, Team [Bidan] apparently has been buying baby formula for illegal aliens coming into America.
* The illegals aren’t coming from contiguous nations like Mexico; they’re coming from far-away places.
* Once they get here, they’re being given food supplies that you can’t buy.
* How much more of this are people going to take?
* It’s too humiliating.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 May 2022
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