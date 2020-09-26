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Jake Gardner and James Scurlock - Omaha Protest Shooting - What REALLY happened?
Truth Ark
Truth Ark
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22 views • September 26, 2020
On May 30, 2020, during protests ignited by George Floyd's death, Jake Gardner and James Scurlock had a fatal encounter.

What really happened?

#jakegardner #justice #truthark #truth #blm #jamesscurlock

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/body-omaha-bar-owner-jake-gardner-found-20-minutes-portland/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/20/jake-gardner-james-scurlock-shooting-omaha-nebraska-suicide/5848139002/
https://www.wowt.com/2020/09/20/jake-gardner-accused-of-manslaughter-for-scurlocks-death-has-died-by-suicide/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y9b0ZOAirZFk/
https://twitter.com/CassandraRules/status/1307836090544533505
https://twitter.com/CassandraRules/status/1307802341438099457
https://omaha.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/jake-gardner-shook-up-by-indictment-in-james-scurlocks-death-kills-himself/article_67d6cd0c-049a-5e15-9bf7-d812e212b5cb.html


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The truth is here.

Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.

If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.

This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.

If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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