Clip: "They put Trump in to get the control grid... [and he gets an] A+++. He's done a fabulous job... But... I don't think they need [him] anymore. That doesn't mean they're gonna get rid of him, but if they wanna get rid of him with Epstein, they can... by the end of the year...."

Clip: "A lot of [the $21 TRILLION stolen by DOD] is going to... endow a global government... a breakaway civilization... a huge amount... [has gone to] the invisible weaponry we have[, which] is far beyond anybody's comprehension... [and is] the secret sauce behind the US dollar."

These clips of Catherine Austin Fitts were taken from an interview with Paul Buitink posted to the Reinvent Money YouTube channel on August 3, 2025.

Mirrored - Nancy Drewberry

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!