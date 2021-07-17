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Biden Confesses To Murdering People Through Facebook Censorship
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162 views • July 17, 2021
Jen Psaki admitted during a press briefing that Facebook is a state actor and that the Biden Administration using the Social Media Giant to Censor things like HCQ, the Jab, ivermectin, election fraud, Donald Trump and everything that contains truth. This has already cost countless lives and these Traitors have blood on their hands.
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