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ʚїɞ ✅ Odisseia Humana | HD Brasil
Conhecimento | Photo Amaral
Conhecimento | Photo Amaral
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314 views • August 29, 2019
Vídeos BLOQUEADOS no YouTube
Canal Photo Amaral Assista aqui =
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=4ff190db-aac3-4ec4-b0c2-a5146a2ae957&index=1
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/V6PleO1jJp0l/

Entenda porque os comentários foram desativados. Click aqui = https://youtu.be/hU6ey_2socU

Odisseia Humana

“Está ao nosso alcance destruir a nossa civilização e, talvez, nossas espécies.
Se cairmos na superstição, ganância ou estupidez, podemos mergulhar o nosso mundo em uma escuridão.
Mas também somos capazes de usar nossa compaixão, inteligência, tecnologia e nossas riquezas para fazer uma vida abundante e significativa para cada habitante deste planeta.”
( Carl Sagan )

“Não somos melhores do que o universo, somos parte dele.”
( Neil deGrasse Tyson )

CRÉDITOS
Our Story in one Minute
Contact
2001 A Space Odyssey
MÚSICAS 432Hz
Sinos Tibetanos
Wait - M83 - Original e Cover
Frequência Harmônica MI - 528Hz
To Build a Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
The Earth Prelude - Ludovico Einaudi
TEXTOS
Carl Sagan
Neil deGrasse Tyson
NARRAÇÃO
Guilherme Briggs
EDIÇÃO
Photo Amaral

FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED

Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
- Brasil -
Keywords
matrixhdgaianeil degrasse tysonbrasilcarl saganphoto amaralconhecimentocontatoodisseia humanamecanica quanticaplaneta terrapalido ponto azul
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