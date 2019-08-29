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ʚїɞ ✅ Odisseia Humana | HD Brasil
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314 views • August 29, 2019
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Odisseia Humana
“Está ao nosso alcance destruir a nossa civilização e, talvez, nossas espécies.
Se cairmos na superstição, ganância ou estupidez, podemos mergulhar o nosso mundo em uma escuridão.
Mas também somos capazes de usar nossa compaixão, inteligência, tecnologia e nossas riquezas para fazer uma vida abundante e significativa para cada habitante deste planeta.”
( Carl Sagan )
“Não somos melhores do que o universo, somos parte dele.”
( Neil deGrasse Tyson )
CRÉDITOS
Our Story in one Minute
Contact
2001 A Space Odyssey
MÚSICAS 432Hz
Sinos Tibetanos
Wait - M83 - Original e Cover
Frequência Harmônica MI - 528Hz
To Build a Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
The Earth Prelude - Ludovico Einaudi
TEXTOS
Carl Sagan
Neil deGrasse Tyson
NARRAÇÃO
Guilherme Briggs
EDIÇÃO
Photo Amaral
FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED
Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
- Brasil -
Canal Photo Amaral Assista aqui =
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=4ff190db-aac3-4ec4-b0c2-a5146a2ae957&index=1
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/V6PleO1jJp0l/
Entenda porque os comentários foram desativados. Click aqui = https://youtu.be/hU6ey_2socU
Odisseia Humana
“Está ao nosso alcance destruir a nossa civilização e, talvez, nossas espécies.
Se cairmos na superstição, ganância ou estupidez, podemos mergulhar o nosso mundo em uma escuridão.
Mas também somos capazes de usar nossa compaixão, inteligência, tecnologia e nossas riquezas para fazer uma vida abundante e significativa para cada habitante deste planeta.”
( Carl Sagan )
“Não somos melhores do que o universo, somos parte dele.”
( Neil deGrasse Tyson )
CRÉDITOS
Our Story in one Minute
Contact
2001 A Space Odyssey
MÚSICAS 432Hz
Sinos Tibetanos
Wait - M83 - Original e Cover
Frequência Harmônica MI - 528Hz
To Build a Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
The Earth Prelude - Ludovico Einaudi
TEXTOS
Carl Sagan
Neil deGrasse Tyson
NARRAÇÃO
Guilherme Briggs
EDIÇÃO
Photo Amaral
FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED
Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
- Brasil -
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