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ΘΕΩΡΙΕΣ ΣΥΝΩΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ.. ΑΣΤΑΚΟΥ (ΚΕΙΜΕΝΟ ΣΕ ΜΟΡΦΗ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)
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46 views • December 27, 2019
CONSPIRACY THEORIES... by Lobster. :)
ΘΕΩΡΙΕΣ ΣΥΝΩΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ.. ΑΣΤΑΚΟΥ .. :)
Μετατρέψαμε ΌΛΗ την ΓΡΑΠΤΗ θεωρία-έρευνα μας (2009-2015) ΚΑΙ σε μορφή βίντεο..!! Όλη την (αρχική) θεωρία-έρευνά μας μπορείτε να την δείτε ΚΑΙ εδώ : http://astakotheories4.blogspot.com/
Από το 2015 και μετά, ανεβάζουμε τις νέες θεωρίες-έρευνές μας ΜΟΝΟ σε μορφή βίντεο.
ΘΕΩΡΙΕΣ ΣΥΝΩΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ.. ΑΣΤΑΚΟΥ .. :)
Μετατρέψαμε ΌΛΗ την ΓΡΑΠΤΗ θεωρία-έρευνα μας (2009-2015) ΚΑΙ σε μορφή βίντεο..!! Όλη την (αρχική) θεωρία-έρευνά μας μπορείτε να την δείτε ΚΑΙ εδώ : http://astakotheories4.blogspot.com/
Από το 2015 και μετά, ανεβάζουμε τις νέες θεωρίες-έρευνές μας ΜΟΝΟ σε μορφή βίντεο.
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