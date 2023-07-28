Note go for part 1 to www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com and type in "the search" the folowing; Part 1 God reveals: Aliens are fallen angels, you will find there many revelations about the technological falling angels, that has been only deliverd to Gods true endtimeprophet Benjamin Cousijnsen the last 11 almost 12 years









Part 2 God reveals: Aliens are fallen angels

THE ANGEL OF GOD REVEALS TODAY, ON MAY 27, 2012, THAT THE ANGELS OF THE DEVIL CALL THEMSELVES TODAY ‘VISITORS FROM SPACE.’ BENJAMIN WRITES DOWN EVERYTHING, WORD FOR WORD, AS THE ANGEL TELLS HIM… BE WARNED AND TRUST IN JESUS CHRIST ALONE! ALIENS DO REALLY EXIST, THEY ARE SUPERIOR DEMONIC CREATURES. HAVE YOU ALSO ALREADY SEEN A UFO? THE ANGEL OF GOD REVEALS NOW WHAT IS GOING TO UNFOLD IN THE NEAR FUTURE. STARTING TODAY, MAY THE 28TH, 2012, THE NUMBER OF UFO SIGHTINGS WILL INCREASE EVEN MORE, THE ANGEL OF GOD SAID TO BENJAMIN.

Please share and do not change © BC

