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EU set for new wave of immigration from Afghanistan after Taliban's resurgence? Another influx of refugees is on the horizon and Turkey is preparing itself for arrivals soon
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EU set for new wave of immigration from Afghanistan after Taliban's resurgence?
Another influx of refugees is on the horizon and Turkey is preparing itself for arrivals soon… RT asks, should the EU be bracing too?
Another influx of refugees is on the horizon and Turkey is preparing itself for arrivals soon… RT asks, should the EU be bracing too?
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