Great News From Washington (And It's NOT Kamala Harris!)

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Will presidential hopeful Joe Biden choice of a pro-war authoritarian as his running mate give him the edge over Trump? Is there any issue Kamala Harris is not terrible on from a libertarian point of view? But there is good news out of Washington: President Trump has chosen a new coronavirus advisor who opposes lockdowns and believes the virus is actually under control. Will Fauci start packing his bags?
Sorry for the tech problems with the video. You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/Ne0cfLCGWR8?t=98