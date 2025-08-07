EPISODE 436: TICKING LYME BOMB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stephen Colbert’s reign of ridicule is coming to an end, and Del Bigtree delivers the final word. Then, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down RFK Jr.'s bombshell decision to cancel over $500 million in mRNA shot contracts—marking a seismic shift in public health policy. With vaccine-induced immune dysfunction under fresh scrutiny, the accountability era may have just begun. Plus, a new report reveals which 40 jobs artificial intelligence is most likely to replace—are you on the list? Finally, Dr. James Neuenschwander takes us deep into the misunderstood world of Lyme disease, as Justin Timberlake’s public admission draws new attention to this elusive illness.
Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander
AIR DATE: August 7, 2025