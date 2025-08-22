BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Day of the Lord (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
647 followers
0
46 views • 23 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)


The great day of the Lord shall be great for biblical followers of Christ but it will be destruction and death for the wicked. As it is written in Zephaniah 1:14: The great day of the Lord is near, it is near, and hasteth greatly, even the voice of the day of the Lord: the mighty man shall cry there bitterly.


Zechariah 14:13 adds: And it shall come to pass in that day, that a great tumult from the Lord shall be among them; and they shall lay hold every one on the hand of his neighbour, and his hand shall rise up against the hand of his neighbour.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godday of the lordyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
