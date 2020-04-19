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Moth Queen - Across the Hills and Windurlyn Gate
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4 views • April 19, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Dëzmyra and Lomyly's flee from the Azèrvelt with just a few gold coins and other small trinkets of value. They make their way west across the hills through green fields, waterfalls and mountain passes where they finally reach Windurlyn gate, the entrance of the great city of Windurlyn. They hope a new life of tolerance and freedom awaits them.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Dëzmyra and Lomyly's flee from the Azèrvelt with just a few gold coins and other small trinkets of value. They make their way west across the hills through green fields, waterfalls and mountain passes where they finally reach Windurlyn gate, the entrance of the great city of Windurlyn. They hope a new life of tolerance and freedom awaits them.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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