Dr. David Martin: Prosecuting Those Behind COVID Mass Murder

The individuals and businesses engaged in mass murder and profiteering re: the COVID pandemic and government’s response are committing a wide range of crimes.

They can and must be prosecuted.

Dr. Martin, an expert in patents, names names and outlines a plan to hold the perpetrators of these monstrous crimes accountable.

In the patent record, there is overwhelming evidence that can be used to prosecute.

It’s time for citizens to get involved and prosecutors to do their jobs.





Full video:

https://thenewamerican.com/prosecuting-those-behind-covid-mass-murder-david-martin-phd-explains/

