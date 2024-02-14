‘Critical act’: Biden pleads House to pass foreign aid bill

US President Joe Biden has pleaded the Republican House to pass a foreign aid bill worth billions for Ukraine and Israel. The US Senate has worked through the night to pass the bill. The bill is now headed to a divided House where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is threatening to block it. “We stand strong for allies,” Joe Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon (local time). “We never bow down to anyone and certainly not Vladimir Putin.”
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.