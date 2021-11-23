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A força do Amor...
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10 views • November 23, 2021
A força do Amor...
" No amor não existe receio; antes, o perfeito amor lança fora todo medo."
( 1 João 4.18a )
" Todo aquele que é nascido de Deus vence o mundo; e este é o triunfo que vence o mundo: a nossa fé! ". ( 1 João 5.4 )
Creia em Jesus, pois com esta fé, é que vencerás este mundo...E o pecado...
Nilton Gomes
" No amor não existe receio; antes, o perfeito amor lança fora todo medo."
( 1 João 4.18a )
" Todo aquele que é nascido de Deus vence o mundo; e este é o triunfo que vence o mundo: a nossa fé! ". ( 1 João 5.4 )
Creia em Jesus, pois com esta fé, é que vencerás este mundo...E o pecado...
Nilton Gomes
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